KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — There was a drop in the number of flood victims placed in temporary relief centres in Selangor and Perak, with Kedah experiencing an increase and two more centres opened in Johor due to flash floods in Kluang this afternoon.

In SELANGOR, the flood situation is showing positive developments, with a sharp drop in the number of victims to 277 from 56 families, compared to 909 people this morning.

The InfoBencanaJKM portal reports that three relief centres are still open, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ijok and SK Bukit Badong, both in Kuala Selangor and accommodating 146 victims, while 131 others are housed at the Sri Kundang Municipal Council Hall (MPS) in Gombak.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims dropped to 225 from 61 families this afternoon, compared to 231 people from 77 families this morning, following the closure of two centres at noon today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said in a statement that, in the Kerian District, 104 victims are still sheltered at two relief centres – SK Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman in Bagan Serai.

In the Larut, Matang, and Selama district, 45 victims from 14 families are housed at SK Matang, while 76 victims from 17 families are placed at the Padang Tembak Multi-Purpose Hall in the Hilir Perak district.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast that all districts in Perak will experience thunderstorms or rain this afternoon and evening.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims increased to 162 people from 53 families as of 4 pm, compared to 80 people from 26 families this morning.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said that all the victims from the Kubang Pasu district have been placed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, which was opened at 2.30 am today.

“All the victims are from Kampung Nangmah, Kampung Belakang Sekolah Dato Kembara, Kampung Kubang Kayu, Kampung Paya Lantau, Kampung Paya Nongmi, Kampung Belukar, Kampung Bendang Tok Leh and Kampung Padang Halban,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap; Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and at the TAR Bridge; and Sungai Kedah at the Highway Bridge in Kota Setar have all exceeded dangerous levels.

In JOHOR, JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that heavy rain for over two hours in Kluang today forced 116 victims from 36 families to be evacuated to relief centres after their homes were inundated.

The evacuees are residents of Taman Suria, Taman Rekamas and Kampung Seri Tengah Renggam, with 68 people from 20 families relocated to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dato’ Onn Jaafar, and the remaining to SK Seri Kampung Renggam. — Bernama





