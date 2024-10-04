KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A 12-year-old boy in Kuantan, Pahang who was alleged to have been “slaughtered” by his neighbour is actually alive, The Malaysian Gazette reported yesterday.

Recounting information from the boy’s family, Kuantan police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu indicated that the “slaughter” rumour stemmed from confusion over an incident involving the boy and a 25-year-old who was a neighbour and a relative that was spread on the internet.

The senior policeman clarified that the boy’s neck had been injured with a fork, adding that it was a light injury for which the kid received outpatient treatment at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan.

“The victim was injured at his neck by a 25-year-old using a fork. As a result of the injury, the victim ran away to his neighbour’s house.

“This caused a conflict between the neighbour and the individual who injured the child,” Wan Mohd Zahari was quoted as saying by the Malay news portal.

He added the 25-year-old was a public university student that had been under pressure for the past few days prior to the incident.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).



