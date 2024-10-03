SHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has given his consent to the decision adopted by the State Fatwa Committee in a special meeting on GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said this was after His Royal Highness was informed on the matter by State Fatwa Committee Chairman Associate Professor Datuk Dr Anhar Opir at Istana Bukit Kayangan here this morning.

“(The decision of the Fatwa Committee) was conveyed to the Sultan of Selangor, and His Royal Highness has given his approval. Insya’Allah, tomorrow we will reveal the decision to some extent through the Friday sermon in mosques and surau throughout Selangor.

“But the fatwa (regarding GISBH) must be gazetted first before we make it law and carry out enforcement,” he said when contacted.

Last Monday, the Selangor Mufti’s Department convened to decide issues related to GISBH in the state.

In addition to the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) meeting, a report related to GISBH was also presented by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) on Sept 24.

On Sept 21, the Sultan of Selangor expressed his disappointment on reports concerning the police’s investigation into criminal activities by GISBH and its network.

Sultan Sharafuddin subsequently decreed that all charity homes and Islamic schools under GISBH and its network that are not registered or suspected of being involved in criminal activities, including Syariah crimes, should be closed immediately and barred from operating in Selangor. — Bernama