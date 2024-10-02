KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — A special independent task force has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a specialist doctor, effective from October 10.

Heath Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today that the six-member task force will be chaired by Tan Sri Borhan Dollah, who has held various key positions in the government, with his last role as the director-general of the Public Service Department (JPA).

“This task force will focus on analysing the circumstances surrounding the death and the work culture at Lahad Datu Hospital,” Dzulkefly said in a statement this evening.

The other task force members comprise experts in medicine, psychiatry, pathology, and mental health.

The minister named them as Profesor Datuk Siti Hamisah Tapsir, a former secretary-general of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, who is now the vice-chancellor and CEO of UCSI University; Datuk Dr Azman Abu Bakar, a former Health deputy director-general with 35 years of experience with the ministry; as well as Profesor Dr Chan Lai Fong, a senior consultant psychiatrist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia recognised internationally for her knowledge on suicide prevention.

The fifth member is Datuk Mohamad Fazin Mahmud who previously served as a legal advisor for the Health Ministry and is currently also on the Board of the Medical Device Authority.

Rounding up the task force is Professor Datuk Dr Looi Lai Meng who is currently a senior consultant at the University of Malaya Medical Centre and was the first specialist to be recognised for Pathology in Malaysia, also having been named one of world’s top 2 per cent of scientists.

The task force’s roles include investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the pathologist – named by news portal Malaysiakini today as Dr Tay Tien Yaa – as well as examining the work culture at Lahad Datu Hospital, and identifying any bullying behaviours within the institution.

The task force members are expected to provide a report and recommendations for improvement to prevent and address bullying in healthcare facilities within three months of its establishment.

Dzulkefly reiterated the Health Ministery is commited to creating a harmonious and conducive work environment.

Dr Tay was previously reported to have been appointed to head the Pathology unit at Lahad Datu Hospital in February, and found dead at her rented house in the eastern Sabah district on August 29.

Her family held a news conference here earlier today to revive public attention on her demise, the New Straits Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Dr Tay’s mother Lim Siang Heyeo, 64, and brother, Tay Yong Shen, 31, claimed she had been forced to work long hours, which they alleged to have contributed to her death.

“It is unimaginable how much unreasonable work my sister was assigned to, as she worked from morning until night without any rest,” Yong Shen was quoted as saying.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).



