KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Shigeru Ishiba on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan.

Anwar said he looks forward to working closely with Ishiba to enhance collaboration further, explore new opportunities and continue building a future of shared prosperity and security.

“Warmest congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba on his election as Prime Minister of Japan.

“Japan is one of Malaysia's most cherished and vital partners, a bond further strengthened last December when we elevated our relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president was elected prime minister in the House of Representatives today, succeeding Fumio Kishida. His election comes at a time of low public confidence in politics, a fragile economy and mounting security concerns, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Anwar noted that Japan's role in Malaysia’s economic journey had been pivotal, with Japanese companies serving as indispensable partners in the country's pursuit of a high-tech and high-value economy.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Kishida for his steadfast dedication and tireless efforts in fostering strong ties between Malaysia and Japan. —Bernama