KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A video of a man shooting in a public area in Subang Jaya near here that went viral was part of a crow-shooting operation organised by the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ).

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the operation conducted on Saturday (Sept 28) had the approval of the Selangor contingent police headquarters’ Firearms Licensing Unit, adding that the public had been informed by MBSJ via notice of the operation as well.

“The operation was joined by 25 public participants who own valid firearms licences and the organiser also took safety measures according to set standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Wan Azlan said that the operation held to control the crow population went smoothly without any untoward incidents, adding that the public was advised not to spread the video or speculate and cause public concern. — Bernama