KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A police officer has been arrested for allegedly extorting RM2,000 from a member of the public to resolve an old case.

Sources said the 40-year-old man offered to help settle a previous case related to a urine test for a 37-year-old complainant at a house in Langkap, Teluk Intan, on September 26, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

According to the source, the complainant, who works as a labourer, filed a police report regarding the officer’s misconduct.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris confirmed that the officer, who was stationed at a police station in the Bagan Datuk district, was arrested around 7pm the night before in the vicinity of Hutan Melintang.

“An investigation is underway under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

“This officer extorted the victim for RM2,000 to resolve the victim’s past case,” he said when met after the Monthly Assembly of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters today.

He also reminded Perak police personnel to perform their duties with full discipline and integrity, and to avoid involvement in criminal offences.