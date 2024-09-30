KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor provided assurances today the state government was committed to ensuring a fair and just media environment in Sabah, where all voices are heard and their views respected.

Respecting and protecting the freedom of the press is important for social progress and democratic development, he added.

“The state government is steadfast on this, hence, we will continue to support the annual Kinabalu Press Award to promote journalistic excellence and encourage new talents,” he said during his speech at the Kinabalu Press Awards (KPA) 2024 at the Hilton Hotel here tonight.

“Journalists and media organisations are also responsible for upholding ethics, including verifying information from credible sources, providing balanced coverage encompassing all perspectives.

This will ensure the reports remain fair and objective,” he said, noting that the media in Sabah has in general, shown its support by all of the current state government’s development agendas.

Hajiji added that the state government was proud to continue to be the main sponsor of the KPA and hoped that the media would continue to be dedicated to ensuring the highest level of truthful and accurate news reporting.

He also commended Shell, Petronas, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad and SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd for sponsoring the KPA and hoped that more companies would also support the media industry. — Bernama