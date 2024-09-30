KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — A High Court here on Monday set October 2 to deliver its ruling on the case of a couple charged with murdering their maid three years ago.

Justice Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng fixed the date for Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, and Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, after hearing submissions and clarification from the prosecution and the defence.

Siti Afiah Daeng Damin, 28, a Malaysian, was allegedly killed by Muhammad Ambree and Etiqah between December 8-11, 2021 at the third floor of a condominium in Penampang.

Mohammad Ambree, a contractor and Etiqah, a 33-year-old engineer, faced an alleged offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, the duo is liable to the death sentence or a jail term of up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

This case was first brought to court on December 29, 2021.

On April 26, 2022 Etiqah, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, had succeeded in her appeal against a High Court’s verdict which disallowed her to be released on bail. She was released on RM30,000 bail with one local surety by the Court of Appeal here.

Then on October 20, 2022 Mohammad Ambree, who was represented by counsel Ram Singh, was granted bail of RM30,000 with RM10,000 and two local sureties by a High Court here. — The Borneo Post