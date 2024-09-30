KUCHING, Sept 30 — Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad hopes the Sarawak government approves the land application to construct new fire stations along the state’s coastal roads.

He said Bomba has identified two sites to build fire stations to render services in those areas. Currently, there are three fire stations along the coastal road namely in Simunjan, Saratok and Tanjung Manis.

“This is crucial because once the bridges are complete and the number of vehicles increase along the coastal road, the need to establish fire hydrants becomes a critical matter.

“Therefore, we have identified two sites for land acquisition and we hope the Premier will consider these sites so we can draft a proposal to the central agency to build a fire station at one or both of these sites,” he told reporters after attending the Bomba-Sri Outreach Programme at SJK Chung Hua No 4 here yesterday.

The event was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Nor Hisham said the two new fire stations would help address any incidents along the coastal road.

On the programme, he said it can educate the public on fire safety and instill a spirit of volunteerism within the community. He noted Sarawak is the state with the most fire safety programmes involving the community and private sector. — The Borneo Post