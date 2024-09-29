KUALA NERANG, Sept 29 — Searchers from several Kedah fire stations have found the bodies of Salmah Mat Zain, 46, and her disabled son Muhammad Rosman Rohadi, 19, who were swept away by strong currents in Kampung Tanjung Kanan during flash floods yesterday.

The Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Department said that Salmah was found shortly after the search resumed at 7am today.

“The second victim (mother) was found close to the first victim at 0745 hours,” it announced on its Facebook page.

The teenaged boy, who had previously been described as a person with disabilities, had been found drowned yesterday evening.

Bernama cited Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 head Senior Supt I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim saying Muhammad Rosman’s body was found lodged among oil palm fronds 5.25pm yesterday, some eight hours later and about 150 metres from where he and his mother were reported to have gone missing.

The national news agency also cited Padang Terap police chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar saying the search for the mother was suspended at 7pm yesterday due to failing light and overcast weather.

He was also reported saying that rescue teams had earlier discovered a pair of slippers and a single sandal believed to belong to both victims in an area not far from where they were swept away.



