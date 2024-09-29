KAPIT, Sept 29 — The federal government agreed to give priority to the construction of several road projects in Kapit Division.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said among the priorities is the road construction project connecting Nanga Semaram in Kanowit to Kapit over a distance of 72 kilometres.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the first phase of the road construction is expected to start next year and he has asked Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi to speed it up.

“I asked Alexander (Nanta Linggi) to start preparations (construction) this year so that we can start immediately.

“Next year we will (prepare) allocations to start phase one and I believe the latest will be the end of next year or 2026 (for construction to start),” he said while speaking at a goodwill gathering with Kapit community leaders here today.

Apart from Nanta, the programme held at the Kapit Auditorium was also attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Meanwhile, commenting on the role of Sarawak in Malaysia, Anwar said that the success that Bumi Kenyalang experienced is now also a success for the country.

“Sarawak 30, 40 years ago was one of the poorest states (in Malaysia) but now Sarawak is considered a potential state and has the strength especially in the field of energy.

“The success of Sarawak is the success of all of us, because what Sarawak has achieved can be enjoyed by all,” he said.

In the one-day working visit to Kapit today, the Prime Minister also officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Kapit district police headquarters project and attended a briefing on the construction of a bridge across Batang Rajang River in Nanga Yong.

Apart from that, Anwar also attended a gathering with community leaders of Rumah Panjang in Kapit and Song Districts at Rumah Robert, Nanga Sebatu here. — Bernama