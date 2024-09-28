MIRI, Sept 28 — Political, religious, racial and economic stability in Sarawak help strengthen the stability of the country as a whole, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“That’s why when we face many problems in the country, political problems, we from Sarawak try to stabilise Malaysia.

“In a peaceful and prosperous situation, we can focus on our work to develop the whole country. Alhamdulillah, we have been able to stabilise the entire country,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sarawakku Sayang Madani Rakyat Programme, which was officiated by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawakians of various races and religions have a strong spirit of unity and harmony.

He cited an example in Lutong Miri, where the church will open its parking area every Friday to allow the mosque congregation to park their vehicles, while the mosque will open its parking area on Sunday to allow the Church congregation to do the same.

“This is the understanding that exists among the people of Sarawak, regardless of their religious background, they sit under one roof for the sake of multi-racial harmony.

“This culture is not only found in the city of Miri but also throughout the state of Sarawak,” he said.

Because of that, he said Sarawak’s leadership has been able to stabilise the state, adding that good collaboration is also shown by leaders who focus on developing the people, the state and the country as a whole.

“That’s why, I think until now, there are no big problems related to religion or culture here (Sarawak). This is for us to develop Sarawak and stabilise Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari also pointed out that under Anwar’s leadership, the value of ringgit has improved, which meant that the country’s economy has recovered even though it still has a long way to go.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Sarawak government highly welcomes the Malaysia Madani and Sarawakku Sayang programmes.

“We also love Malaysia, that’s why we can see our future is bright. If our politics is stable, we can easily focus our attention on developing our economy.

“Thus, we in Sarawak are trying our best to develop the strengths we already have,” he said.

In addition to sustainable and green energy development, Abang Johari said Sarawak is also focusing on agricultural development and becoming a producer of rice and paddy crops.

He said Sarawak is also planning to make the northern area including Limbang, Lawas and Miri, a paddy planting region that uses modern technology

In the next state budget, Abang Johari disclosed that Sarawak will provide an allocation of RM500 million to develop drainage and irrigation system.

He added that apart from the northern area, Sarawak will also develop the southern area which includes Kuching and Samarahan.

“If this can be carried out, God willing, food and rice security will be produced from Sarawak.

“Our target is that by 2030, Sarawak will produce 240,000 tonnes of padi and rice from Sarawak,” he said.

He added that the development of agriculture and renewable energy such as hydro and solar are for the state government to receive high-impact investments for Malaysia from Sarawak.

Abang Johari said he is confident that the value of the national currency and the economy will be stronger by the end of this year.

He said a strong economy will help increase investors’ confidence and assist Sarawak in strengthening its economic development. — The Borneo Post