MELAKA, Sept 28 — The Melaka Health Department has ordered the closure of the dining hall and cafeteria at Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) Terendak for 14 days, effective yesterday, following the discovery of rat droppings on the floor.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said that the action was taken under the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Act 1988 and the Food Act 1983 for necessary cleaning and corrective measures, with both premises fined RM1,000.

“In addition to hygiene concerns due to evidence of rat presence, the dining hall and cafeteria were closed because the refrigerator used did not meet set standards.

“The cooperative involved has also been instructed to suspend the sale of take-away food from external suppliers until the District Health Office (PKD) completes its investigation,” he said when contacted by the media today.

The Ministry of Health (KKM) has also recommended several catering options from its list to provide meals for the 663 students at MRSM during the closure.

Yesterday, MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, conducted a surprise visit to MRSM Terendak after receiving reports that 48 students were experiencing stomach pain, believed to be due to food poisoning, with eight of them treated in hospital and later discharged.

He noted that preliminary investigations revealed the MRSM kitchen was dirty and poorly maintained, with rat droppings present, leading the district health office to issue fines for the violations. — Bernama