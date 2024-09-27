KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The government is committed to ensuring that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) conducts a transparent investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“This includes guaranteeing that the 542 children under the age of 18, currently placed in temporary shelters, have access to welfare services, counselling, spiritual guidance and education until the investigations by PDRM, the religious department and state religious councils and Social Welfare Department (JKM) are concluded,” he said in a statement today.

Anwar also urged members and supporters of GISBH, both domestically and internationally, who are not under investigation to reach out to the authorities.

“This is to resolve any issues they may be encountering,” he added.

On Sept 11, the police carried out ‘Op Global’, raiding 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, due to allegations of child exploitation and religious activities misconduct.

The raids uncovered cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the detention of several individuals associated with GISBH. — Bernama