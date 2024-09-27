KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A newly discovered orchid species from Thailand has been named “Den. Lim Kit Siang” in honour of Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, recognising his contributions to Penang and Malaysia.

The orchid symbolises endurance, purity, and beauty — qualities that reflect Kit Siang’s character and decades-long service, said his son Guan Eng in a post on Instagram today when making the announcement.

The naming was officially announced at the Penang Orchid Exhibition 2024, held at Straits Quay, which showcased nearly 100 orchid species over the course of nine days.

The event has drawn orchid enthusiasts and tourists from around the world.

In the post, Guan Eng also expressed gratitude to Tony Tan, the chairman of the Orchid Association of Malaya, and his team for bestowing the honour on his father.

The exhibition was attended by Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Tanjung, Lim Hui Ying; Penang exco members Zairil Khir Johari and Sundarajoo Somu; as well as several state assembly representatives.

Among them were Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid, as well as as Teh Lai Heng, Joseph Ng, Joshua Woo, Connie Tan, and Wong Yuee Harng.