KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The government will introduce a national disaster risk management policy as a preparatory step to face the monsoon transition phase, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the policy being drafted by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is part of the government’s efforts to ensure the country is more prepared and resilient in the face of disasters, especially in the context of climate change and more frequent extreme weather.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman said the policy also aims to reduce disaster risk by putting the concept of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in every sector of national development.

“DRR does not only involve the provision of infrastructure, but also raising awareness as well as prevention and cooperation between the government, NGOs (non-governmental bodies), the private sector and the community.

“I believe that the success of this policy requires continuous efforts from all parties and with mutual commitment, we are able to make Malaysia a safer country and ready to face the challenges of future disasters, God willing,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Malaysia is now entering the beginning of the monsoon transition phase and is expected to continue until early November.

Ahmad Zahid said the launch of National Preparedness Month will also be held on October 3 in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

“This initiative aims to increase people’s awareness and preparation in facing any eventuality, including floods and thunderstorms which are happening more and more often,” he said. — Bernama