KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — A total of 101 students from SK Chepor in Ipoh have been reported ill due to food poisoning, likely resulting from the consumption of fried chicken and chocolate drinks at the school canteen yesterday.

The Director of Health for Perak Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha confirmed to national daily Berita Harian that they were informed of the incident via the e-notification system at 8am yesterday after five students exhibited symptoms associated with food poisoning, including diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever.

“All the students received treatment at two healthcare facilities around Ipoh. This prompted the Infectious Disease Control Unit of the Kinta District Health Office to initiate an investigation at the school yesterday at 10:30am,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Feisul further elaborated that, following the active case detection investigation, an additional 96 cases were confirmed by 5pm, bringing the total number of affected students to 101, which includes 50 females and 51 males.

He reported that among the cases, 101 students experienced vomiting, 84 suffered from diarrhoea, 68 reported stomach pain, and 24 exhibited fever symptoms.

“The initial signs began on Tuesday afternoon, while the latest symptoms were observed yesterday at 8am.

“One student was admitted to the paediatric ward at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

“Another 62 students received outpatient care at nearby health clinics and private practices.

“Other students exhibited only mild symptoms and are resting at home. All reported cases are stable,” he added.

Dr Feisul also said preliminary investigations identified the suspected food sources as the chocolate-flavoured drinks and fried chicken prepared in the school canteen kitchen.

“Students reported that the chocolate drink sold at the canteen on Tuesday had a ‘sour’ smell upon consumption. They also complained that the fried chicken was undercooked, with some meat remaining raw,” he said.

He indicated that the suspected cause of the poisoning is Salmonella spp., based on the symptoms and the incubation period of the cases.

In response to the incident, the Kinta District Health Office has ordered the closure of the school canteen for 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“In addition, fines have been imposed for violations concerning the wearing of accessories while handling food,” Dr Feisul said.