KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Most hiking trails in Cameron Highlands have reopened, except for the route leading to Gunung Irau, which remains closed due to the risk of falling trees.

District forestry officer Arifhadi Johari Affandi confirmed that the Gunung Irau trail is still inaccessible following incidents of uprooted trees during recent storms, according to a report published in The Star today.

“We have opened about 30 other hiking trails, which are deemed safe for recreational activities,” he was quoted as saying on Wednesday (September 25).

He added a crucial safety warning for hikers: “If it starts raining midway through your trek, please turn back and do not continue, for your safety."

Arifhadi stressed that department officers are closely monitoring the situation and remind visitors not to enter the forest without a permit.

On Friday (September 20), all recreational activities within the Cameron Highlands permanent forest reserve were temporarily suspended for five days as a precautionary measure, following weather forecasts from the Meteorological Department.