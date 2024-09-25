SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — The Magistrates’ Court here today granted a four-day extension of remand for 24 individuals, including senior leaders of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali approved the remand extension for all the individuals, who were represented by lawyer Rosli Kamarudin, following a request from the police.

The remand order, which extends until September 28, was issued after the previous seven-day remand ended today.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 65, were brought to court separately in police trucks and vans at approximately 9.20am, under tight security by the Criminal Investigation Department and the General Operations Force.

Previously, 19 individuals linked to GISBH were arrested in four condominium units on Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang, at 5.40am last Thursday, while five others, including the son of the company’s key leader, were apprehended in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, around 6pm on September 18.

The case is being investigated under Section 32(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2022.

Meanwhile, the Magistrates’ Court here dismissed the application for bail for 22 women believed to be members of GISBH.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman rendered the decision during today’s proceedings under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It was reported that all of them were subsequently taken to the central lockup at the Shah Alam District Police headquarters.

Earlier, the media reported that the police, through Op Global, rescued 572 children and teenagers suspected of being victims of abuse and exploitation by the company. — Bernama