KUALA LUMPUR: More than 20,000 commercial crime cases have been reported this year, resulting in losses exceeding RM1.7 billion, according to Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

The Star reported that the Director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) stated that from January 1 to September 22, a total of 21,441 cases were recorded, with losses amounting to RM1.78 billion.

“The number of cases represents an 11% decrease compared to the same period last year, which saw 23,958 cases. However, the total losses have surged by 24%, rising from RM1.4 billion last year,” he reportedly said.

Ramli also noted that 10,198 investigation papers (IPs), or 48%, have been successfully prosecuted this year, an increase from 43% last year.

He emphasized the police’s commitment to intensifying efforts to curb and prevent commercial crimes. “We urge all members of society to stay vigilant and to promote awareness about commercial crime prevention,” he added.



