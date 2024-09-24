KLUANG, Sept 24 — A total of 4,911 early voters in the Mahkota state seat by-election will cast their ballots today.

Out of the total, 4,510 are military personnel and their spouses, while the remaining are police officers.

The voting process will take place at three early polling centres: Dewan Mahkota within Kem Mahkota, Dewan Pengaman Zamrud at the Police Housing Estate of Kluang District Police Headquarters (IPD), and SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim.

All voting centres will open at 8am and close at 5pm.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast good weather in Kluang this morning, followed by thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

The Mahkota by-election is a straight contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.

The Mahkota state constituency, located within the Kluang parliamentary constituency, has a total of 66,318 voters, with 20 polling centres set to open this Saturday. — Bernama