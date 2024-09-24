KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) could cancel the business registrations of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and its subsidiaries if these have jeopardised public interest, said Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

The domestic trade and costs of living minister said the agency was currently reviewing the business network linked to the banned Al-Arqam sect, which is now at the centre of a child sexual exploitation and human trafficking controversy.

GISBH markets itself as a Muslim-run business and holds assets all over the world worth RM325 million and owns 415 business outlets across 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and Australasia.

MORE TO COME