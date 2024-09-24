PUTRAJAYA, Sept 24 — The results of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) examination will be released on October 1, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

A total of 8,195 candidates registered to sit for the 2024 SPMU examination at 187 examination centres nationwide, it said in a statement today.

MOE said candidates can check their 2024 SPMU exam results online at the link myresultspmu.moe.gov.my from 10am on October 1 until 6pm on October 7.

Another method is via short message service (SMS) to receive a summary of the results by typing SPMUICCandidateNO and sending it to 15888.

This system will be activated from 10am on October 1 until 6pm on October 7. — Bernama