KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — If you are Chinese Malaysian and fluent in Mandarin, chances are you have a Xiaohongshu account.

According to Xiaohongshu’s official data as of February 2023, there are more than 2.5 million Xiaohongshu users in Malaysia, which is the second highest country outside of China after Taiwan.

By rough calculation, that would mean over 36.7 per cent of Malaysia’s overall ethnic Chinese population of 6.8 million are registered Xiaohongshu users.

Dubbed China’s answer to Instagram — which is blocked by Chinese regulators — and serving as a product search engine, Xiaohongshu boasts roughly 312 million monthly active users in 2023, making it the fastest-growing social media platform in China.

At present, the platform serves as a go-to space for user-generated content, digital community-building and word-of-mouth advertising.

The home feed features three tabs to display Following, Explore and Nearby content that is personalised, based on the user’s interests, location, and behaviour on the platform. — Screenshots of Xiaohongshu app

So wait... tell us more about Xiaohongshu

Xiaohongshu, which translates to “Little Red Book” — not to be confused with Chairman Mao Zedong’s famous text which shares the same name — is commonly referred to as XHS in the local Malaysian context.

Founded in Shanghai by Miranda Qu and Charlwin Mao back in 2013, the early iteration of the app functioned as an online guide for users to review products and share their shopping experiences with the community.

Its early focus on fashion and beauty trends saw its user base of over 90 per cent predominantly made up of urban, young and highly-educated women in its early years.

While the vast majority of active users are confined on the mainland, the influence of the app also boasts a reach extending to the wider Chinese diaspora elsewhere like those residing in Malaysia or Singapore.

Though it may lack the global name recognition of Western social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or X, Xiaohongshu has since become the go-to platform for Millennials (those born 1981 to 1996) and Gen Z (those born 1997 to 2012) Mandarin-speaking communities since its launch.

In Malaysia, Xiaohongshu is predominantly utilised by its users to discuss topics of common concern including sharing of user-based content like work life, food, travel and fashion and even semi-taboo topics like domestic disputes or relationships.

TLDR: Content creators on Xiaohongshu share their experiences, product reviews, and tips on various topics, from beauty and fashion to travel and lifestyle with other users.

Trivia: Its current slogan translates to “Your guide to life”.

Why is it so well-liked?

While many Western social networks were created to keep up with friends’ lives, most Xiaohongshu users use the platform to search and share new products and services; post product or service reviews based on personal experiences or even gossip about local happenings.

But what truly sets it apart from other platforms such as Instagram or Pinterest is that it also allows long-form articles and a strong focus on e-commerce where local businesses have used the platform to promote their establishments.

Xiaohongshu’s “game changer” algorithm—users often cite its precision and effectiveness in detecting their content preference—is a big part of the app’s allure.

This “algorithm” serves as a recommendation system responsible for curating a user’s uniquely personalised “For You” page that matches their interests.

Xiaohongshu search result on 'food' showing various search-related user-generated content. — Screenshots of Xiaohongshu app

At present, Xiaohongshu e-commerce features are still restricted for domestic users within China and users outside of China including Malaysia are unable to purchase products from within the app.

TLDR: As one of the fastest growing social media and e-commerce platforms that combines lifestyle inspiration and social media marketing alongside communities of influencers, content creators and consumers both locally and internationally, Xiaohongshu has become a must-have Chinese marketing channel for businesses.