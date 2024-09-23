PENDANG, Sept 23 — The condition of flood-submerged houses, left unoccupied after residents were evacuated, has raised concerns among the people of Tanah Merah about the threat of burglary.

A resident of Kampung Alor Ali, Ahmad Shafie, 34, said as a precautionary measure, he and a few friends took the initiative to carry out patrol in the village and the surrounding areas using boats.

“It’s been a week since the flood hit the village and we do not know when the flood water will recede. So we took the initiative to patrol in the morning and evening.

“So far the situation seems to be peaceful and there have been no reports of a burglary,” he said when met here yesterday.

According to Ahmad, they also conduct patrols in the flood-affected areas in Kampung Alor Mengkuang and Kampung Tok Pauh.

Mohd Rashidi Muda, 48, said the villages have become deserted as the residents had been evacuated to the relief centres.

“Sometimes my wife and I went back to our house to feed the seven cats left at home,” he said.

Another resident, Muhammad Affendi Mahmud, 30, said that floods in the area usually take a long time to recede because it is in a low-lying area.

“It’s going to be some time before we can go back. Hopefully, there is not much damage to the house and also the furniture,” he said. — Bernama