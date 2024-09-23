KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his election as Sri Lanka’s new president and expressed optimism about strengthening Malaysia-Sri Lanka relations.

“Congratulations to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sri Lanka on their successful elections. Looking forward to renewing the bonds of friendship with Sri Lanka soon, and working together for the benefit of our peoples,” said Anwar in a Facebook post today.

Dissanayake, a Marxist-leaning politician and leader of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) and the National People’s Power (NPP) alliance, took his oath of office at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning after securing 42.31 per cent of the vote in Saturday’s election.

The 55-year-old politician’s win reflects a significant shift in Sri Lankan politics, with a focus on social justice and economic reforms. — Bernama