KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department said yesterday it had arrested a 17-year-old and taken in 32 other youths for documentation over various offences during an early morning Op Samseng Jalanan.

In a statement, its chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa also said that the “Mat Rempit” group was taken to a surau for congregational pre-dawn Subuh prayers, in addition to listening to a religious talk and attending lessons on religious worship.

“The religious and educational approach for these youths is hoped to help guide them toward showing good character in society,” he said in a statement.

“Parents are also encouraged to be more attentive in raising their children and to be their friends, sharing experiences and problems they face. This, in turn, can reduce their involvement in activities that violate criminal or traffic laws.”

Zamzuri said the youths were initially taken to the Tun HS Lee Police Station, where 157 summonses were issued for various offences, including driving without a licence, lack of registration plates, and motorcycle modifications.

They were then taken to the department’s Surau An Nazahah, where after prayers a member of the enforcement unit, Inspector Zambri, gave a religious talk on the dangers of illegal street racing and personal and road user safety.

They were then taught various aspects of religious worship such as the correct way to perform wudhu or ablution, the azan and iqamat calls to prayer, and how to deliver a short religious talk.