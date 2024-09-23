KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The number of flood victims in Kedah has dropped to 7,252 people as of 4pm today compared to 7,958 people this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana, all the victims, involving 2,418 families, are at 35 relief centres (PPS) in four districts affected by the floods.

The Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of victims, totalling 4,984 people, followed by Pendang (1,604), Kubang Pasu (579) and Pokok Sena (85 people).

Meanwhile, based on the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) website, Public Infobanjir, only Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR Bridge, Kota Setar is still at a dangerous level.

In Perak, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee reported that the total number of flood victims remained at 29 people as of 4 pm today with all the victims housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in Kerian district.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast fine weather in all districts in Perak tonight. — Bernama