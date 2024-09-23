KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Police were forced to open fire on a Proton X50 SUV carrying three home burglary suspects during an incident in Telok Panglima Garang recently.

The incident occurred around 2.40pm last Friday when the suspects’ vehicle collided with a police officer’s motorcycle while attempting to flee.

Kuala Langat District Police Chief, Superintendent Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd. Nor @ Saleh, said the police had initially received a report from a man who informed them that his neighbour’s house had been broken into, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online today.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the suspects’ vehicle rammed into the officer’s motorcycle as they tried to stop it in the middle of the road.

“In response, the officer fired a shot at the suspects’ vehicle tyre,” he explained in a statement today.

However, the suspects managed to escape in the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Ahmad Ridhwan added that further checks revealed the vehicle’s license plate was fake.

Police are actively tracking the suspects, and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Mohamad Fadzil Mohamad Saidi at 013-9311208 or any nearby police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, four CCTV recordings lasting from 16 seconds to 2 minutes and 9 seconds went viral, showing the masked suspects breaking into the house by climbing over the wall and cutting through the window grills.

The footage also captured three local residents attempting to corner the suspects, who were armed with burglary tools.