KLANG, Sept 22 — The Selangor police, in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), have been consistently sharing information since the investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) began in the state.

However, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they cannot provide further comments on the matter, as the investigation is being conducted by a special team at Bukit Aman.

“From the beginning, the Selangor police have been working closely with Mais and Jais to share information related to this issue (GISBH). We cannot comment further, as investigations are ongoing,” he told reporters after the Selangor Police Integrity Half Marathon 2024, which was officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Hussein was responding to questions regarding the Sultan of Selangor’s recent statement expressing his concern over the GISBH issue, which is linked to criminal activities and is currently under police investigation.

In response, His Highness decreed that all charitable homes and Islamic schools under the control of GISBH and its network that are not registered or suspected to be involved in criminal activities, must be closed immediately and prohibited from operating in Selangor.

This measure serves as a preventive step to protect children from further abuse.

In a separate development, Hussein reported that the investigation into the death of influencer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar is nearing completion and will soon be referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

The body of Muhammad Nidza Afham, 23, was found in the Klang River on August 14, a day after his family reported him missing. — Bernama