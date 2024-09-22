GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh topped the Penang DAP party polls today by gaining the highest number of votes at 1,247.

He was followed by Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong who received 1,237 votes.

The others voted into the state committee today are:

Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin (1,225 votes)

Zairil Khir Johari (1,166)

Daniel Gooi Zi Sen (1,133)

Lay Hock Peng (1,120)

Jason H’ng Mooi Lye (1,074)

Woo Sze Zeng (1,047)

Phee Syn Tze (886)

Lim Siew Khim (870)

Soon Lip Chee (853)

Lim Hui Ying (827)

Phee Boon Chee (812)

Teh Lai Heng (722)

RSN Rayer (644)

Six of the 13 assemblymen who contested in the state party polls today did not make the cut.

Deputy chief minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo and state exco Wong Hon Wai only obtained 503 votes and 340 votes respectively.

Jagdeep was the state DAP deputy chairman in the previous term, while Wong was the state treasurer.

The four other assemblymen with low votes are Heng Lee Lee (Berapit), Ong Ah Teong (Batu Lanchang), Joseph Ng Soon Siang (Air Itam) and K. Kumaran (Bagan Dalam).

The elected committee will now decide on the new state leadership line-up for the 2024-2027 term.