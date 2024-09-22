PENDANG, Sept 22 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today extended his thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the announcement of a RM13 million allocation for post-flood aid in Kedah.

He said the state government greatly appreciates the funds, which will be used to repair damaged infrastructure, provide assistance to affected padi farmers and restore homes damaged by the floods.

“Considering the damaged padi fields, broken infrastructure and the need to restore homes, I hope the federal government will consider additional allocations.

“For the RM13 million announced yesterday, I’m truly thankful, but I’m hopeful for more support,” he told reporters during a visit to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanah Merah here today.

Yesterday, while visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Kedah, the Prime Minister announced a RM13 million allocation for post-flood assistance in Kedah, covering aid, clean-up efforts and infrastructure repairs.

Muhammad Sanusi also said that the state government had previously announced an initial assistance of RM1,000 for each household head (KIR) who had been evacuated to relief centres, with more than 2,000 KIR affected so far.

He said while this flood had affected multiple districts, it was not as severe as the 2010 floods.

He also hoped that the upcoming monsoon transition phase, forecast to begin on Sept 24, would not trigger a second wave of flooding in Kedah.

“Just that in the Kota Setar district, I’ve been informed that the number of flood victims has increased due to water levels upstream receding and flowing into the Kota Setar area,” he said.

As of 8 am today, the number of flood victims in Kedah has risen to 8,898 from 8,066 at 8 pm yesterday.

According to the disaster info report from the Social Welfare Department, all 8,898 victims from 2,871 families have been relocated to 44 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in five districts. — Bernama





