PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — A total of 5,822.59 hectares of rice crops in the northern states have been affected by flooding, with an estimated loss of RM32 million in rice yield.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that his ministry will provide post-disaster assistance to affected farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen, through a coordinated effort. Rice growers will receive aid via the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP), while the Agricultural Disaster Fund (TBP) will support those involved in agro-food activities other than rice cultivation.

“In addition to the assistance, AgroBank has announced a moratorium on payments for its customers impacted by the current floods.

“Affected farmers, breeders, fishermen, and entrepreneurs can apply for this relief at their nearest AgroBank branch,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohamad said that the ministry’s disaster operations rooms, at both the district and state levels, are monitoring weather conditions, issuing early warnings to target groups, and implementing mitigation plans to minimise losses in the country’s agro-food sector.

He said that the ministry had also instructed KPKM Inc. to liaise with the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) and the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), to ensure that information regarding flood disaster coordination, at the district and state levels, is always updated and delivered to target groups, especially for areas at risk of disaster.

He added that the ministry is also ready to mobilise assets to help rescue efforts during floods, if necessary, with permission from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA). — Bernama