KOTA BARU, Sept 21 — The Kelantan Mufti, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, stated that there is no need to issue a new fatwa regarding the teachings and beliefs within GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) if they are linked to Al-Arqam.

As reported by Sinar Harian, he explained that the existing fatwa on Al-Arqam’s teachings is already comprehensive enough as a point of reference.

“If this is connected to Al-Arqam, then the fatwa has already been decided.

“Only if there are new elements, aspects, or facts not covered by the previous fatwa would we consider issuing a new ruling,” he said when contacted by Sinar Harian today.

Yesterday, the Perlis State Fatwa Committee has officially declared the beliefs and teachings of GISBH as deviant, making Perlis the first state to take such a stance against the organisation.