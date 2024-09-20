KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied claims that the investigation into the alleged assault on a hearing-impaired e-hailing driver on May 28 has been closed.

According to Astro Awani, Anwar also refuted reports that no action will be taken against the escort officer involved, saying that the probe remains active.

He urged all parties to exercise patience and refrain from making judgments before the investigation concludes or before the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announces any further action.

“I don’t agree... it’s true that the country follows the rule of law, but we shouldn’t judge based on rumours or perceptions. There’s clear evidence... in this case, who said it was closed? Sometimes the process takes time, but it is being closely monitored.

“I am personally following this matter, whether it involves a disabled person or an ordinary individual. But I want to remind everyone that sometimes we pass judgment before the investigation concludes or before we know the outcome, which must be referred to the attorney general, who will ultimately decide whether to prosecute or not,” he was quoted as saying.

The prime minister reportedly said as such after attending Friday prayers at Masjid Darussalam in Puchong.

Earlier this month, media reports indicated that nearly 200 individuals, including representatives from disabled groups, activists, non-governmental organisations, and e-hailing workers, urged the prime minister to intervene.

They claimed that no action had been taken against those who allegedly instructed the driver, Ong Ing Keong, to withdraw his report.

Representatives from the group informed the media that they had submitted a memorandum to a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office, who assured them that it would be brought to Anwar’s attention.

Ong, 48, was reportedly assaulted by an escort officer of a VIP convoy in the lobby of a hotel in the capital in May, allegedly for obstructing the convoy’s path.





