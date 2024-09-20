KUCHING, Sept 20 — Construction on the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Complex is 99.37 per cent completed and the building will be operational by the first quarter of 2025, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The state deputy premier said the occupational permit (OP) for the complex is expected to be issued by the end of this month.

“In May, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian joined us in visiting the complex, and we set a target for the OP to be issued by September.

“My visit this morning was to check on the progress and ensure we meet that target,” Uggah said when visiting the Unifor Complex here today.

He said the project, which includes a nine-storey office tower, nine shoplots, and a hall capable of accommodating up to 1,000 people, cost RM73 million.

“I wish to thank the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the unwavering support he has provided us,” he said.

Pointing out that Unifor is a symbol of Sarawak’s inclusivity, the unit’s minister in charge said he hoped it will continue to play a key role in uniting the people of the state.

“We are working towards our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 goal of becoming a high-income region.

“This vision encompasses economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

“In this journey, unity is crucial, and Unifor will contribute to achieving this vision,” he stated. — The Borneo Post