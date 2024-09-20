KUCHING, Sept 20 — The Gig Worker Bill will be tabled in the Budget 2025 to ensure fair and inclusive legislation for this group of workforce, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

According to him, the first draft of the Bill has been completed and is currently undergoing refinement.

“The government aims to table the legislation before the end of the year while the Bill will be presented during the Budget 2025 announcement later this year,” he said.

He was speaking to the media when met after witnessing the signing of Collective Agreement between the Sarawak Bank Employees’ Union and the Sarawak Commercial Banks’ Association here today.

The proposed legislation, he added, will focus on four key areas – gig workers definition, reasonable compensation standards, grievance mechanism, and enhanced social security provisions.

“We want the gig workers in the country, the driving force behind this Bill, to be better protected and to receive fair compensation when necessary,” he said. — The Borneo Post