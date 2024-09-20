KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Cameron Highlands District Forestry Office has announced a temporary closure of recreational activities in the Permanent Forest Reserve for five days, effective from September 18.

According to Berita Harian, Cameron Highlands District Forest Officer Arifhadi Johari Affandi stated this measure is in response to weather forecasts predicting thunderstorms and rain throughout the week, which pose risks of landslides and fallen trees.

“Activities such as hiking in all Permanent Forest Reserve areas in Cameron Highlands, including the Mossy Forest Eco-Park and the camping site at Sungai Pauh Eco-Park, are affected,” he was quoted as saying.

Arifhadi added that members of the public with hiking and camping bookings during this period should contact the Cameron Highlands District Forestry Office to reschedule their reservations, subject to date availability.

“We always prioritise visitor safety, and the decision to temporarily close the Permanent Forest Reserve in Cameron Highlands, including the Mossy Forest Eco-Park and Sungai Pauh Eco-Park, is deemed appropriate to prevent any unwanted incidents,” he told the Malay national daily.

In a related development, a statement from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) indicated that Canopy Walkway activities in Taman Negara Pahang have also been temporarily halted due to damage from fallen trees.

The department stated that the national park will announce the resumption of operations in due course.