KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Foreign Ministry is actively monitoring the situation in Lebanon following the recent incidents involving exploding pagers in various locations across the country.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry also known as Wisma Putra confirmed that no Malaysians have been affected or involved in the incident.

“Advisory for Malaysians in Lebanon: Malaysians are urged to exercise caution, refrain from travelling to the southern part of Lebanon and stay updated through reliable news sources,” said the statement.

Wisma Putra also said that the Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt 850) stationed in Lebanon remains safe and unaffected by the incident.

It said that Malaysians in Lebanon who have not registered with the embassy are advised to do so via https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/.

Wisma Putra has advised Malaysians in need of consular assistance to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut. The embassy is located at Lot 170, Saad Zaghloul Street, Downtown, Beirut, Lebanon.

For immediate assistance, individuals can reach out via phone at +961 71 380 063 or +961 7677 2527, or through email at [email protected].

The ministry noted that it will continue to provide updates to ensure the well-being of all Malaysians in Lebanon. — Bernama