KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged state governments to collaborate with the Federal Government to achieve the goal of modernising land administration across the country.

In a Facebook post following the 81st National Land Council meeting this morning, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the move not only aims to enhance governance efficiency for the benefit of the people and investors but also serves as a yardstick in the World Bank’s assessments.

“Besides this, (during the meeting), I stressed the importance of maximising land productivity instead of merely relying on land area to meet national objectives.

“Alhamdulillah, the meeting welcomed all suggestions, including best practices shared by state governments,” he said.

Anwar said today’s meeting serves as a vital platform for the Federal and state governments to discuss land administration policies, besides acting as a catalyst for the MADANI Government concept, which focuses on addressing the people’s needs through economic growth and effective governance.

At the same time, he encouraged state governments to boost cooperation and understanding to balance state priorities with federal policies, ensuring they are aligned with Malaysia’s international commitments.

“Among these commitments is the goal of maintaining at least 50 per cent forest cover as part of efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change, as well as conserve biodiversity,” Anwar said. —Bernama