SIK, Sept 18 — A total of 32 cases of fallen trees were reported following a heavy downpour and storm that hit this district for about 10 minutes today.

District Civil Defence Officer Lt (Civil Defence) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said they received reports at 2.30pm and deployed personnel to the affected areas to remove the fallen trees and clear obstructed roads.

“The number of victims affected by the storm is still being assessed, but no fatalities have been reported.

“As of 4pm, Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel were still working to clear the uprooted trees as many locations in the district have been impacted,” she told Bernama.

She advised the public to remain vigilant, as the weather forecast issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rain and strong winds until Sept 19 (Thursday).

“For any emergencies, the public can contact Sik APM at 010-8177991 or the emergency hotline at 999,” she said, noting that APM is still collecting detailed data on the incident.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey around Sik town found several facilities damaged, including a parking area near the Land and District Office, which was struck by fallen trees. — Bernama