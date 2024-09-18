KUCHING, Sept 18 — A 51-year-old man who attacked a mechanic with a sword three years ago was sentenced by the Sessions Court here today to eight years in prison.

Judge Iris Awen Jon meted out the sentence on Anthony Khoo Kok Peng after finding him guilty at the end of a full trial, which saw nine prosecution witnesses testify.

Khoo was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years, and also liable to a fine or caning, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a public parking lot in front of lottery shop at Tabuan Jaya Shopping Centre here at around 6.55pm on February 14, 2021.

It was informed that Khoo and the victim were former neighbours and that there was bad blood between the pair.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian, while Khoo was represented by lawyer Osman Ibrahim. — The Borneo Post