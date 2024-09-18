KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Two individuals are feared dead after a massive tree collapsed onto their car in Lebuh Gereja this afternoon.

The victims, who have yet to be identified, were inside a parked car within the Pinang Peranakan Mansion compound when the incident occurred around 2.30pm, according to a report published in The Star today.

Firefighters are currently on the scene, using saws to cut through the branches in an effort to recover the victims.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) reported multiple instances of fallen trees across the island due to strong winds, with affected areas including Lorong Perak, Church Street Peranakan, Jalan Titi Kerawang, Anson Road, Scotland Road, and Mount Erskine.

Cleanup crews are actively working to clear the debris and restore normal traffic flow.