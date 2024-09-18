KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Four individuals were injured, including two critically, when a tree fell and crushed an MPV and a motorcycle on Jalan Kamunting, Taman Glen View in Kamunting, Perak today.

According to Astro Awani, Assistant Director of Operations for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that the department received an emergency call at approximately 12:53pm.

Following the call, 10 personnel from the Kamunting Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.

“The fallen tree affected two vehicles: a Perodua Alza carrying five passengers and a Yamaha motorcycle with two riders.

“Two occupants of the Perodua Alza sustained minor injuries, while the remaining three were unharmed.

“In contrast, the motorcycle rider and passenger, who are believed to be related, suffered severe injuries and were found unconscious,” Sabarodzi was quoted as saying.

He added that the Perodua Alza victims were female, aged between 15 and 35 years, while the motorcycle rider was a man in his 40s and the passenger was a teenage girl estimated to be 15 years old.

“The injured were given initial treatment before being transferred to medical teams for further care,” he said.

The operation, led by Senior Fire Officer II Ilyas Ramli, also involved cutting and removing the fallen tree, Sabarodzi added.