PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 — Mohamad Riza Makar, an affiliated member of Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH), has claimed trial for allegedly threatening someone to retract a police report filed against the entity.

The 39-year-old accused was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code before Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan and pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates Court here.

He is accused of committing the offence at a parking lot in Galeria PjH, Precinct 4, around 10pm on September 9.

According to the charge, Mohamad Riza is alleged to have threatened 25-year-old Siti Nur Dalila Diyana Ismail with the intent to cause distress by saying, “Kita tunggu (We’ll be waiting) ... Kita tahu dekat mana rumah, suami dan keluarga (We know where your home, spouse, and family are).”

If convicted, the offence carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman urged the court to impose a higher bail amount, citing the significant emotional distress caused to the victim.

Mohd Sabri requested RM30,000 bail due to the severity of the offence and the level of threat, especially given ongoing investigations by authorities into alleged child exploitation and abuse.

Defence lawyer Zulfikri Ulul Azmin downplayed the threat made by his client, arguing there was no indication of physical harm intended and that the proposed bail amount was “excessive”.

In a bid for a lower bail, Mohamad Riza stated that he supports three wives and ten children on an income of RM4,000 as a self-employed individual.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 and ordered Mohamad Riza’s passport to be confiscated. He was also instructed to report to the nearest police station during the first week of each month.

The case has been scheduled for mention on October 18.