GEORGE TOWN, Sept 17 — Nearly 200 reports of uprooted trees have been recorded in Penang since Sunday due to heavy rain and strong winds, causing damage to several homes and vehicles in nine locations in the state, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state recorded 110 millimetres of rain today, which led to flash floods in 71 locations on the mainland — 43 in Seberang Perai Tengah and 28 in Seberang Perai Selatan.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had previously issued warnings about heavy rain and storms in the state until Sept 18. Since Sunday, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has received 133 reports of fallen trees on the island.

“On Sunday, incidents of uprooted trees were reported in 90 locations, affecting several houses in three locations and eight vehicles in six. On Monday, fallen trees were reported at nine locations,” he told reporters here today.

Chow said as of noon, MBPP received reports of uprooted trees at 43 locations, while the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) received 30 complaints of fallen trees, noting that the city councils are carrying out clearing work for the safety and wellbeing of the public.

On the flash floods, Chow said no temporary flood relief centres have been opened, adding that MBSP and the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage are monitoring the situation closely.

“I urge residents or tourists to avoid being on the roads during storms as trees may fall. Please ensure your safety to prevent unwanted incidents,” he said, reminding them that the MetMalaysia warning is still active until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Wong Yuee Harng, who was also at the press conference, said strong waves damaged several jetties in the Clan Jetties area.

He said they received information about the incident at 10 am today from the clan leaders, adding that the Village Community Management Council has been mobilised to provide immediate assistance to repair the damaged jetties.

“...I received information that Chew Jetty, Chan Jetty and Lim Jetty have been damaged due to rising sea levels and strong waves...We are prepared to assist in repairing them as these jetties are vital access points to the residents’ homes,” he added.

In a Facebook post, Bayan Lepas assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz said there was a high tide today, with sea levels rising onto the land and huge waves at Teluk Bayu Beach, noting that all beach activities are prohibited.

“Fishing activities have also been affected. Fishermen have to relocate their fishing equipment.

“People are advised to be patient and avoid visiting the beach due to the current storm, rain and unpredictable weather,” he added. — Bernama