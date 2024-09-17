KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Several states are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds today until 4pm, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said.

It said in a statement that the warning covers Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, and Jempol), and Perak (Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim).

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are also expected in the east coast states of Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai), Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, and Marang), and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, and Bera).

The same warning has been issued for several areas in the interior of Sabah (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, and Tambunan), the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud), Kudat (Pitas and Kudat), Labuan, and in Miri, Sarawak. — Bernama