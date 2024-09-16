KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The death of a Lahad Datu specialist over alleged bullying must be further investigated, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

Posting on his X social media account, Dzulkefly also asserted that all Ministry of Health staff deserve a safe and just working environment.

“I have had a zero tolerance towards bullying since 2018 and shall remain steadfast on this policy,” he wrote, in reference to the case.

Lahad Datu police have reportedly denied any foul play over the medical specialist who was found dead in her house, and has classified the case as a sudden death.

This comes as a family member had alleged on Facebook that the specialist was bullied in the Lahad Datu Hospital after she was transferred there in February this year,

Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna reportedly said a statement on the matter will be issued soon.