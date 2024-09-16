KUANTAN, Sept 16 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today said that he does not want any teaching that deviates from the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah (ASWJ) Islamic faith to gain a foothold in the state.

He urged the people in the state to act as the eyes and ears of the authorities by reporting any emergence of deviant teachings and to hold firmly to the beliefs of ASWJ, the Quran and sunnah.

“Let us not worship or idolise any leader, teacher, or abuya. This must stop. I am awaiting the police (investigation) report on the situation (the spread of deviant teachings in Pahang).

“I was told that there used to be 34 deviant teaching groups in Pahang. Alhamdulillah, only six are active now. I am saddened to find that two of these groups (are active) in Pekan, my birthplace,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

He said this in his speech at the Pahang State-Level Maulidur Rasul 2024 celebration at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

Also gracing the event was Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and members of the state executive council were in attendance.

According to Al-Sultan Abdullah, he had instructed the police and the Pahang Islamic Religious Department to investigate the groups engaged in deviant teachings and hoped that the matter would be resolved amicably.

“Prophet Muhammad SAW was sent to deliver the true teachings of Islam. However, in this end-of-age world, slander and deviant teachings have become rampant.

“Indeed, Muslims encounter many trials that test their faith, including the presence of those who deviate from the true teachings of Islam...we must strengthen our faith and piety,” he said.

In the meantime, the Pahang Sultan said that he would meet with all operators of pondok and maahad tahfiz schools in the state as part of an effort to empower the religious education institutions.

“I am currently in discussions with various parties, especially the state government, due to my concern about the state of pondok and maahad tahfiz schools in this state. Although I have never ordered the closure of any madrasah or maahad tahfiz, this does not mean I am inattentive (to their needs),” said His Royal Highness.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the success of Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang (MTNP) which emerged as the top school in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination 2023 should set an example for other pondok and maahad tahfiz schools in improving the organisational and curricular standards.

At the event, the Sultan of Pahang also presented several awards, including the Tokoh Maulidur Rasul award posthumously to the late Datuk Abdul Razak Abu, the Ummah Award to Datuk Ahmad Faizul Ghazali Al-Hafiz, and the Education Award to Abu Bakar Mat Saad. — Bernama